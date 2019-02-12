The #MeToo movement in India brought some prominent faces of Bollywood under the scanner, which left many shocked. Actor Ajay Devgn too was shocked to know about some of the allegations of sexual harassment in the industry.

Ajay said that he was shocked to know about some of the respected people from the industry being accused of sexual harassment, but he said he would want the judiciary to decide if they are guilty or not.

"A couple of things came out and some people are like this but everybody is not like that. I would say some names did shock me but then I can't be judgmental completely till somebody proves someone guilty or not," PTI quoted the actor as saying.

The Total Dhamaal actor further said that the time has changed, and now one cannot exploit anyone, no matter how powerful he or she may be.

"New generation is thinking differently, they are not going to accept the bullshit what people used to accept couple of years back. They are changing and we are changing and that change is for better. With the media coming in, everything is out in the open. You can't say 'I am very powerful and you can't mess with me', you cannot mess with anybody as everybody is at the same platform, at the same stage. So big or small doesn't matter anymore, which is a good thing," he said.

Amidst the #MeToo movement, veteran film-makers, actors and singers like Rajkumar Hirani, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Alok Nath, Anu Malik among many others were accused of sexually harassing women.

Meanwhile, Ajay has been busy promoting his upcoming movie Total Dhamaal that is slated to be released on February 22. The comedy film has an ensemble cast of Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever among others.