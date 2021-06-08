Women have time and again proved themselves to not only be equal to their male counterparts but have outdone them on numerous occasions. Today women are increasingly playing an integral role in all walks of life, especially in the business world. Somayeh Noor is a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur who firmly believes in women empowerment.

She has donated a substantial portion of her wealth to empower women in the Middle East. She explained, "I got my start in the family business when it was not socially acceptable for women to work in the investment industry or business. I'm living proof that through self-belief and dedication, you can overcome any obstacle. I want to help other women achieve the same."

She was born in Qatar but grew up in Australia. She first discovered her entrepreneurial spirit in high school, when, in a bid to be financially independent, she began private teaching five days a week. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in electronic engineering, she proceeded to learn everything she could about investing before entering a male-dominated environment and proving her worth.

"I was always passionate about exploring different avenues as an entrepreneur. Now I am living that dream," she said.

Her financial expertise has also seen her make a fortune in real estate, she claims. During her career, she also authored a book titled 'The Success Vitamins.' She aimed to help others achieve their goals and achieve sustained success.

She is widely respected for her business acumen and her innate grace and style. She plans to launch her own fashion line later this year. She is keen to continue to be a patron of various charities, which, in her own words, "help people survive and thrive."

Yet, for the next decade, Somayeh will continue to focus on the area that will always have a special place in her heart - female empowerment.

"I want to see more women in positions of power. I want to see more women making decisions, controlling resources, and shaping policies and perspectives," she said. She explained how this would only be possible by dismantling the fast-tracking of women's professional advancement and fast-tracking women to the media, technology, and political sectors. She also hopes that her journey will inspire other women so that they, too, can make a difference.