A soldier of the Army sacrificed his life during an anti-terror operation in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The soldier, who laid down his life, belongs to the Tehri Garwal area of Uttarakhand.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said, "based on specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Patitohalan in Shopian district".

During the move to the target area, an explosion took place in a civil hired vehicle, being used for the operation, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers.

"The injured soldiers were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian, and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar", he said and added that Naik Praveen who was grievously injured was further transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Survived by wife and six-year-old son

Keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, Naik Praveen made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. "The fallen soldier belongs to the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and six-year-old son. The nation will remain indebted to his valour and bravery", the defence spokesman said.

The mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after the wreath-laying ceremony at Udhampur today.

An encounter starts at Anantnag, three soldiers injured

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Kapran Verinag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday evening. Three soldiers and one civilian have been injured in the encounter which is still going on.

"In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and one civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable. Operation going on", Kashmir zone police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Kapran Verinag.

As the joint team of forces reached near the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.