Some days before the braveheart Mudassair Ahmed Sheikh laid down his life while fighting with three Pakistani terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC), an inspiring video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Mudassair Sheikh was wearing the uniform of the Special Operation Group (SoG) squad and holding an AK-47 rifle in his hand. As the famous song of Karma movie… "Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge Aye Watan Tere Liye" playing in the background, the daring cop was acting on this patriotic song.

Within days after the circulation of this motivational patriotic video, Mudassair sacrificed his life and fulfil his commitment to the motherland.

"I am proud of my son. He sacrificed his life to save hundreds of lives", these were the words of Ahmad Sheikh, father of Mudassair while paying tributes to his brave son.

"My son will never come back, but he saved hundreds of lives by neutralizing terrorists", said the proud father, who himself retired as sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Mudassair - a shining example of extraordinary courage, bravery

"He has been a very very brave person. He had that twinkle in his eye. He had that spring in his step. You could tell he was different", this is how Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat, described his brave and valiant cop. "I don't have words to explain his bravery", he said.

"I had seen a spark in this boy. This is what actually makes the loss acute and hit home too strongly I would say", he said while terming the sacrifice of Mudassair a great loss to the J&K Police.

Volunteered himself for the last gun battle of his life

When intelligence agencies received specific information regarding the infiltration attempt on May 26, a special team of the Army and police was constituted to take on Pakistan terrorists, who managed to infiltrate.

Mudassair, who was serving as Special Police Officer (SPO) in Baramulla Police volunteered himself to the part of the main team.

He was part of the main challenging party. Before receiving severe bullet injuries Mudassair was able to eliminate at least one of three terrorists who managed to sneak into this side.

Left a comfortable job in the medical department and opted risky job in the police

Mudassair was comfortable serving in the medical department but he left that job and joined the police as SPOs. He volunteered himself to serve in the area where is a dearth of conventional cops. Due to his bravery and courage, he became part of the Special Operation Group (SoG)-the elite anti-terror arms of J&K Police.

Mudassiar sacrificed his life during Kreeri encounter

On May 26, a special operation was launched by a joint team of the Army and J&K Police against some Pakistani terrorists who have managed to sneak into this side of the border.

As the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint party they have challenged who in return fired indiscriminately upon the joint party which was retaliated by the joint party leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, all the three infiltrated terrorists were killed but Mudassiar laid down his life.