A day after eliminating three Pakistan terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Baramulla district, security forces, in another successful operation, neutralized three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Kupwara district on Thursday morning.

Three terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara when security forces foiled an infiltration attempt of a group of infiltrators trying to sneak into this side of the border.

According to a police spokesman, "based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint team of the Army and Police".

He said an encounter broke out between the infiltrators and security forces in which three terrorists were neutralized.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Identification of the terrorists is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site," Kumar said.

All the killed terrorists were Pakistani

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that incriminating materials recovered from the killed terrorists have established that they were Pakistani nationals and were trying to infiltrate into this side.

Sources said that Pakistan has reactivated launching pads on the other side of LoC to push as many terrorists on this side of the border to fuel violence ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

Recently General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said that 200 terrorists are trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir despite a ceasefire on the borders.

Lt. Gen Dwivedi said that infiltration is drastically down, yet currently, there are 200 terrorists staged across the border ready to be launched into Jammu and Kashmir.

The GOC-in-C, however, informed that the number of trained terrorists has been decreasing due to pressure mounted by the forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

26 foreign terrorists eliminated this year so far.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that, so far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralized in Kashmir Valley this year. Out of these killed terrorists, 14 belong to the JeM terror outfit and the remaining 12 were associated with another banned outfit LeT.

On Wednesday IGP said that the elimination of foreign terrorists is the top priority of forces because these terrorists are responsible for luring the gullible youth to join terror outfits.