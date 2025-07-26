A soldier of the Indian Army lost his life in the line of duty, and two others were injured in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the blast occurred during an area domination patrol in the Krishna Ghati sector — a forward area known for frequent ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts. The explosion claimed the life of Agniveer Lalit Kumar of the 7 JAT Regiment, while two others, identified as Naib Subedar Hari Ram and Havaldar Gajendra Singh, sustained injuries.

The injured personnel, including the Junior Commissioned Officer, were immediately rushed to a nearby military hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Confirming the casualty, the Army's White Knight Corps posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

The landmine blast is suspected to have been triggered by an old anti-personnel mine buried in the area — a persistent risk across several stretches of the heavily militarised LoC.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his condolences.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," he said in a statement.

#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast.

We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of… pic.twitter.com/kA0VSNl5Qp — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 25, 2025

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by soldiers patrolling sensitive border zones, despite the relative calm along the LoC since the reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in February 2021.

Landmine-related incidents continue to endanger soldiers along the LoC. On April 1 this year, security forces in Poonch district were involved in a brief exchange of gunfire following a mine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector under suspicious circumstances.

Earlier, in January, six Army jawans were injured in an accidental mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The personnel, belonging to the Gorkha Rifles, were on a routine patrol near Khamba Fort when the explosion occurred.