India achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two high-speed unmanned aerial targets at high altitude in Ladakh using Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of the Akash Weapon System developed for the Indian Army.

The weapon system is specifically customised to operate at altitudes above 4,500 metres and incorporates the latest technological upgrades, including an indigenously developed Radio Frequency (RF) seeker.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a video of the trial on X, noting that on July 16, the Akash Prime system effectively neutralised two high-speed aerial targets at high altitude. Akash Prime is an enhanced version of the original Akash Weapon System, tailored to meet the demanding requirements of high-altitude air defence operations.

India has achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying 2 Aerial High Speed Unmanned targets at high altitude in Ladakh Sector on 16th July by Akash Prime, which is the upgraded variant of Akash Weapon System for the Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/DjJAc5uzkk — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 17, 2025

Based on operational feedback from users, several upgrades have been implemented to improve performance, showcasing the strength of the ecosystem built around indigenous weapon systems.

The Indian Army's Air Defence units, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, and other industry partners, successfully validated the indigenously designed and developed Akash Prime Weapon System. The trials were conducted as part of the First of Production Model (FoPM) firing tests and will facilitate timely induction while significantly enhancing air defence capabilities along high-altitude frontiers.

This achievement holds added significance as it follows the exceptional performance of India's indigenous air defence systems during Operation Sindoor. It marks a major advancement in the nation's missile development programmes, which are now drawing increasing global attention.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Army, DRDO, and the industry for this remarkable success, describing it as a major boost to India's air defence capabilities, particularly in meeting high-altitude operational requirements.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also extended his congratulations to the teams involved in the successful test. He stated that the missile system has met the nation's critical air defence needs in high-altitude regions.

Akash Prime is upgraded indigenous missile

Akash Prime, the advanced variant of the original Akash missile system, now incorporates a fully indigenous active radio-frequency seeker, significantly enhancing its precision and reliability across diverse weather conditions and challenging terrains.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh complimented the Indian Army, DRDO, and industry on this remarkable achievement. He described the success as a significant boost to India’s Air Defence capabilities, particularly for meeting high-altitude operational requirements. https://t.co/wDqIKvVw6F — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 17, 2025

Engineers have also upgraded associated ground systems to function optimally in extreme cold and low-oxygen environments, making the system well-suited for deployment in high-altitude regions up to 4,500 metres. The missile is capable of intercepting aerial targets within a range of 25–30 kilometres.

Reportedly, Akash Prime was deployed during Operation Sindoor, where it successfully engaged aerial threats, including Chinese-origin fighter jets and Turkish-made drones operated from Pakistani territory.

Following these operational successes and recent high-altitude trials, the Indian Army plans to raise its third and fourth Akash regiments equipped with the Prime variant. This development represents a major leap in strengthening India's layered air defence network and reinforces the nation's commitment to self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in strategic defence technologies.