Nearly two weeks ahead of this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed the preparedness for the upcoming annual pilgrimage in the Valley.

During his interaction with officers of the local Army formations, the Army Chief was briefed on the current security scenario in the region and the steps taken by security forces to ensure the smooth conduct of this year's Yatra.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) shared that General Dwivedi was briefed on the operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape. The briefing included a demonstration on the integration of advanced technologies into operations, enhancing decision-making, surveillance, and response mechanisms.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS, reviewed the security grid in the Kashmir region and assessed preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025. He was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape, including a demonstration on the integration of advanced technologies in operations, leading to smarter decisions, enhanced surveillance, and improved response mechanisms," the post stated.

The Army Chief also praised the soldiers of the Chinar Corps for their relentless efforts in combating terrorism, maintaining peace, and improving the lives of the local population in the region.

"The #COAS lauded all ranks of #ChinarCorps for their unwavering commitment to ensuring peace and stability through decisive counter-terror operations and initiatives aimed at the development of the region and the upliftment of the local population," the post further read.

Yatra to commence on July 3

This year, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on July 3, simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the Baltal track in Ganderbal district. It will conclude on August 9, 2025, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The duration of the Yatra has been reduced to 38 days, compared to 52 days in 2024. The decision to shorten the pilgrimage period was made prior to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people—mostly tourists—and is not linked to any immediate security threat. The 38-day schedule was decided based on auspicious dates, including Raksha Bandhan.

Registration for the Yatra began on April 14, 2025, and can be completed online via the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website or offline at over 540 authorized bank branches across India.

Massive force deployment ahead of Yatra

In preparation for the Shri Amarnath Yatra, the Centre has approved a massive deployment of 581 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), amounting to approximately 42,000 personnel. These forces will be responsible for securing Yatra routes, base camps, pilgrim convoys, and sensitive regions, including Srinagar.

Of the total, 424 companies will be fresh deployments, while around 80 companies previously stationed during Operation Sindoor will be reassigned to Yatra duties.

Security forces have been instructed to reach their designated positions by mid-June. Meanwhile, advanced surveillance systems are being installed along border areas and other vulnerable points. The BSF has confirmed that next-generation sensors capable of detecting cross-border movement are being rapidly deployed to prevent infiltration.