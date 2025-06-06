On the eve of completing one month of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terror mentors and their supporters never imagined that India would strike deep inside Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure.

"Today is June 6. Coincidentally, exactly a month ago, Pakistan's terrorists met their doom on this very night. Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful and humiliating defeat," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at the holy town of Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, after inaugurating the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

The inauguration of mega infrastructure projects today marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's development journey. Addressing a programme in Katra. https://t.co/yW4P7yaaRf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025

"Neither the Pakistani Army nor the terrorists had ever imagined that India would enter Pakistan and strike the terrorists in this manner. The terror hubs they had built over years of effort were reduced to rubble within minutes," the Prime Minister asserted.

Recalling the horrific terror attack on April 22 at Baisaran Valley in South Kashmir's Pahalgam area, the Prime Minister said it was an attack on both Insaniyat (humanity) and Kashmiriyat (the spirit of Kashmir), aimed at triggering riots in India.

"The Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan was not just an attack on innocent tourists; it was an assault on humanity and the soul of Kashmir," Modi said. "Pakistan's intention was to incite communal unrest in India and disrupt the livelihood of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That is why it deliberately targeted tourists."

He, however, lauded the resilience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the face of this conspiracy.

"The strength shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir this time has sent a clear message—not just to Pakistan, but to the global terror ecosystem," he said.

"The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now determined to give a strong response to terrorism. This is the same terrorism that once burned down schools, destroyed hospitals, and devastated generations in the Valley," he added.

The Tricolour flies high over the Chenab Rail Bridge!



It’s a feeling of immense pride that this bridge seamlessly blends ambition with execution, reflecting India’s growing capability to build futuristic infrastructure in the most challenging terrains. pic.twitter.com/PrqELwfO7k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025

"We are creating new employment opportunities for our youth, and tourism is one of the key avenues for this transformation. Unfortunately, our neighbouring country is not just against humanity—it is against tourism. It is a nation that actively sabotages the livelihoods of the poor," he said.

'We will not allow anyone to hinder J&K's progress'

Asserting that the developmental projects initiated in the Union Territory would be accelerated, the Prime Minister said he would not allow anything to hinder Jammu and Kashmir's progress.

"The people of J&K have sent a strong message to Pakistan and to terrorists. The youth here have resolved to give a befitting reply to those forces," he said.

"Today, the long-cherished dream of lakhs of people in J&K has been fulfilled. It seems all the good work is left for me to complete," he remarked. "It is the good fortune of our government that this project gained momentum during our tenure, and we completed it. This was a challenging task, but our government always chooses the path of challenging the challenge itself. The all-weather projects being built in J&K are a testament to this spirit."

Referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's comment, he added, "I saw Omar Abdullah's statement—he said the work on this project began when he was still in school. Today, we have fulfilled the dream of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"A short while ago, I had the privilege of inaugurating the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Bridge. Today, Jammu and Kashmir have also received two new Vande Bharat trains," the Prime Minister announced.

"A new medical college has been inaugurated here in Jammu. Development projects worth ₹46,000 crore will give new momentum to Jammu and Kashmir's growth. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on this new phase of development," he added.