May 31 will be remembered as a historic day for the Jammu Division of Northern Railways, as the first parcel train carrying 24 tonnes of cherries departed from Jammu and Kashmir for Mumbai.

This unique initiative has been launched jointly by the Railways, Fruit Growers Associations, and the Horticulture Department of Jammu and Kashmir, with cherries loaded onto the first parcel van from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Mumbai.

"Today will be counted as a historic day for the newly created Jammu Division of Northern Railway, as the Railways have taken a unique initiative to transport 24 tonnes of cherries from Katra to Bandra Terminus," said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Northern Railway, Jammu.

Train to Reach Mumbai from Katra in Just 30 Hours

Train number 12472, which runs from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Bandra Terminus, will transport the cherries in approximately 30 hours—significantly faster than road transport. The distance of about 2,028 km between Katra and Bandra will be covered in this short span, offering a win-win solution for both the Railways and fruit growers. The move is expected to give a major boost to the region's economy.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways created a new railway division in the Union Territory, with Jammu serving as its headquarters. The Jammu Division was carved out of the Firozpur Division and now functions as the 69th railway division in the country. It operates under the administrative control of the Northern Railway zone.

Singhal noted that after extensive discussions with fruit growers' associations and the Horticulture Department of Jammu and Kashmir, it became possible to prioritize rail transport over road transport for cherry shipments.

More Cherry Shipments in the Pipeline

Following the success of this shipment, the Jammu Division has received two more indents for loading cherries—one from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and another from Jammu. These will also be loaded into parcel vans in the coming days for transportation to their respective destinations.

"This is a promising beginning for the Railways, fruit growers' associations, and the Horticulture Department. It will contribute to strengthening the economy of the Jammu and Kashmir region," said Singhal.

Significance of the Initiative

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to transport perishable produce from Jammu and Kashmir using railways. Launched by the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, it seeks to establish a reliable, rail-based transportation channel for agricultural goods.

The initiative is specifically designed to facilitate the shipment of cherries and similar produce to markets outside J&K. The cargo will be transported from Katra Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir to Bandra Terminus in Mumbai. A Parcel Van (VP) will be attached to a regular train for this purpose. A VP refers to a request for the allocation of a full parcel van for transporting goods.

Benefits for Fruit Growers