The Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked Mehraj Malik, the outspoken lone MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Union Territory, on charges of criminal intimidation and gendered abuse.

Dr. Madhu Chib, an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Doda, filed a written complaint against Malik at the Doda Police Station.

Following her complaint, Malik, who is also the president of the J&K unit of AAP and an MLA from the Doda Assembly constituency, was booked by the police.

He has been charged under Sections 356 (criminal intimidation), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 351 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After the formal registration of the FIR, SHO Doda Police Station Parvaiz Ahmed Khandey appointed Sub-Inspector Ankush Bhau to investigate the case.

Doctor Accuses MLA of Abusive and Derogatory Remarks

In her complaint, filed on Thursday, Dr. Chib accused Malik of publicly threatening her and using "abusive, gendered, and derogatory" language via social media platforms.

"In a series of deeply disturbing instances, Malik has used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and level abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against me," she stated in the complaint.

She quoted phrases allegedly used by the MLA, including "Gasheeton Ga" (I will drag you) and "Nanga Kar Dunga" (I will strip you naked), describing them as "direct threats to my dignity, safety, and professional integrity as a female doctor serving in a government hospital."

"These words clearly outrage the modesty of a female public servant, and that too on social media," she added, also urging the police to take cognisance of Malik's "frequent use" of derogatory terms such as "Chor" (thief), "Dalae" (pimp), "Haramkhor" (scoundrel), and "Qatil" (murderer) in his live videos.

"What is even more painful is his taunt that this hospital doesn't belong to your father," she said. "This not only reflects arrogance but also extreme insensitivity, considering that my father passed away more than 12 years ago."

Dr. Chib further alleged that Malik's conduct during his hospital visits was "erratic, threatening, and completely unbecoming of an elected representative." She said he would enter the labour room — a sensitive and restricted area — unauthorized, often accompanied by his associates, and while live-streaming on social media.

"This is a gross violation of patient privacy, especially for female patients in vulnerable conditions," the complaint reads. "Malik's repeated actions are deeply distressing for both staff and patients and pose a direct threat to our hospital's security and ethical environment."

Doctors' Association Seeks LG's Intervention

In response to the controversy, the Doctors' Association Jammu (DAJ) issued a strong statement condemning the MLA's behavior.

"For the past two days, the MLA has been spitting venom against doctors and using language that tarnishes the friendly image of the medical fraternity. He even shared a list of so-called goons to monitor GMC Doda, which endangers the management of patients," the DAJ stated.

The association demanded proper security for the doctors of GMC Doda and requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to constitute a medical board to assess Mehraj Malik's mental fitness to hold office as an MLA.