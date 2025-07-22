Within days of handing over appointment letters to 40 terror victim families from north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a dedicated portal to support such families.

This significant initiative is aimed at institutionalizing support for victims of terrorism across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered due to terrorism in the UT," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The web portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will serve as a centralized platform to collect and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families. It will also record details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their next of kin (NoKs).

The platform is intended to ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and that timely support—such as financial relief, ex-gratia compensation, and compassionate employment—is extended to eligible families. It will also help eliminate bogus or duplicate claims.

The Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring and overseeing the redressal of all such cases across Jammu and Kashmir.

Toll-free helpline numbers have also been established at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners in both Jammu (0191-2478995) and Kashmir (0194-2487777) divisions to facilitate the registration of any overlooked or pending claims.

These helplines are managed through dedicated control rooms, serving as citizen interfaces to receive grievances or queries related to government support for terror-affected families—such as compensation, ex-gratia relief, and compassionate appointments.

The helplines are staffed with trained personnel and integrated with the centralized application to ensure every claim is formally recorded and acted upon.

To ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on grievances and pending claims, Special Monitoring Cells have been constituted in the offices of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

These special cells will periodically review the status of pending and resolved cases, identify delays or bottlenecks in processing, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure the timely and fair resolution of claims.

LG hands over appointment letters to terror victim families on July 13

In a concrete step toward delivering long-awaited justice, the Lieutenant Governor on July 13 handed over appointment letters to 40 families affected by terrorism in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

While distributing the appointment letters, the Lieutenant Governor assured the families that the process would continue until every eligible family impacted by terrorism is rehabilitated.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration is determined to ensure that terror victim families receive the justice, employment, recognition, and support they rightfully deserve after decades of suffering.

"Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. The stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are now being brought to the forefront," LG Sinha said.

He added, "The truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were responsible for the brutal killings, yet justice was denied to thousands of elderly parents, widows, siblings, and children."

Notably, the Lieutenant Governor had met with families of terror victims in Anantnag on June 29, 2025, and assured them that eligible next of kin (NoKs) would receive government jobs within 30 days.