Within just 15 days of meeting terror victims, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, fulfilled his promise by handing over appointment letters to the victims' families in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, delivering long-awaited justice.

The Lieutenant Governor had met families of terror victims in Anantnag on June 29, 2025, and assured them that eligible next of kin (NoKs) would receive government jobs within 30 days. Fulfilling this commitment well ahead of schedule, LG Sinha handed over appointment letters to members of 40 affected families. The process will continue until every eligible family impacted by terrorism is rehabilitated.

Family members, whose loved ones were brutally killed by terrorists, recounted horrifying incidents and exposed the role of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their sympathisers.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration is determined to ensure that terror victim families receive the justice, jobs, recognition, and support they rightfully deserve after decades of suffering.

"Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. The stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are now being brought to the forefront," LG Sinha said.

He added, "The truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were responsible for the brutal killings, yet justice was denied to thousands of elderly parents, widows, siblings, and children."

LG Warns Against False Narratives

Issuing a stern warning to "conflict entrepreneurs," the Lieutenant Governor urged them to stop spreading false narratives that harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. "By promoting the propaganda of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, they are disrupting the peace that has been established with immense sacrifice," he said.

"For nearly three decades, conflict entrepreneurs ruled the roost and even intimidated these families. They craftily built a narrative portraying India as the aggressor and terrorists as victims. That false narrative stands demolished today. The real victims of terrorism have exposed Pakistan and its terror proxies and unmasked those profiting from conflict," LG Sinha asserted.

He further assured that the era of rewarding the families of dreaded terrorists with government jobs and rehabilitating killers of innocent civilians is over.

"We are identifying and removing such elements from government jobs. Instead, we are committed to rehabilitating genuine victims of terrorism. Certain individuals, acting at the behest of Pakistan, are still working to nourish the terror ecosystem. They will face appropriate legal action. We are determined to realise the dream of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir," the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor also said that the administration would reach the doorstep of every affected family, ensuring justice, rehabilitation, jobs, and livelihood support. He also pledged a thorough investigation into the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Restoring Dignity and Justice

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is scripting a golden chapter of inclusive development, peace, and social justice, LG Sinha said. "The Prime Minister has paved the way for efficient, transparent, and people-centric governance," he added.

Helplines have been established at the district level to register grievances of terror victims. "We are receiving hundreds of complaints, including cases from the 1990s. Many families report that FIRs were never registered, lands were encroached upon, and properties demolished. I assure the people that no culprit will be spared," the LG said.

During the event, LG Sinha interacted with the families of terror victims and shared their pain. He recounted the heartbreaking story of Wali Mohammad Lone from Fatehgarh village in Baramulla. On June 9, 1992, his son, Bashir Lone, was shot dead by terrorists while returning from a mosque. A year later, two more sons—Ghulam Mohiuddin Lone and Abdul Rashid Lone—were kidnapped by terrorists; their bodies were never recovered.

He also mentioned the plight of Raja Begum from Lilam village in Kupwara, who waited 26 years for justice. In 1999, terrorists murdered her husband, Ghulam Hassan Lone, two sons—Javid Ahmed and Irshad Ahmed—and daughter Dilshada after the family refused to shelter them.

"We stand firmly with Raja Begum and all the families of terrorism victims. The administration is working to identify every family that has suffered due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Appeal for National Support

Concluding his address, the Lieutenant Governor urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the media fraternity, and all citizens of the country to support the administration's efforts to restore dignity and justice to the true victims of terrorism. "I appeal to everyone to bring their stories of suffering and injustice to the world," he said.