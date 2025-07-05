Intensifying its campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police on Saturday attached a property worth ₹1.5 lakh in Srinagar, allegedly acquired through proceeds linked to terrorist activities.

According to police, the attachment was carried out under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with FIR No. 48/2024 registered at Khanyar Police Station, Srinagar.

The property, located at Mir Masjid Mohalla, Shallabagh, Khanyar, and recorded under Survey Nos. 3674/1147 and 3677/1148, is registered in the name of Mohammad Yousuf Shah, son of Hafiz Waliullah Shah. It is currently in the possession of his son, Masood Hussain Shah.

Investigations revealed that the said property was acquired through illegal means linked to terror funding. Acting under Section 25 of the UAPA, the immovable property was formally seized and attached following due legal procedure.

The case is registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act, and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20, and 39 of the UAPA.

A police spokesperson stated that "by targeting and crippling the financial networks of terrorist organizations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police aims to curb acts detrimental to the security and integrity of the nation."

Drug Peddler's ₹50 Lakh Property Seized in Srinagar

In a separate operation, Srinagar Police attached a residential property worth approximately ₹50 lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Bilal Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani, a resident of Sirgufwara, Anantnag. The action was taken under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The seized property included a two-storey house and land, which was found to have been acquired through the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 05/2025, registered at Shaheed Gunj Police Station, under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the property was formally attached. Police said the accused has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, particularly targeting local youth, posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

This action is part of the ongoing crackdown by J&K Police on drug trafficking networks. By targeting their financial infrastructure, the police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard communities.

Terrorist Hideout Busted in Surankote, Poonch

Meanwhile, in a joint operation on Saturday, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the Surankote forests of Poonch district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation was launched jointly by the Army and J&K Police. Although no arrests were made, the forces recovered:

3 hand grenades

14 AK rifle rounds

6 pistol rounds

1 wire cutter

1 multi-purpose knife

1 multi-data cable connector

5 pencil cells

1 iron rod

1 paint box

Security agencies believe that the recovery has thwarted potential terrorist activity in the region.