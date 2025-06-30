Two days before the commencement of this year's Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal base camp along the Sonamarg route and convened a high-level security review meeting.

Senior officers from security forces and the civil administration attended the meeting and briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the steps taken to ensure foolproof security for the devotees during this year's Yatra.

"All departments and security forces have made strong arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra. I am hopeful that this year's Yatra will be even more successful, and pilgrims from across the country will have a safer and better experience," the Lieutenant Governor said after the meeting.

During his visit to the Baltal base camp, the Lieutenant Governor reviewed ground-level arrangements and held detailed discussions to assess the preparedness and coordination among various security and administrative agencies.

Visited Baltal Base Camp, today and reviewed the preparedness ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. SASB, Admin, Police, Security Forces, all stakeholders have diligently implemented pilgrim-centric measures to ensure the pilgrimage is peaceful, safe & hassle-free for devotees. pic.twitter.com/hT18pkEBTO — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 30, 2025

Baltal, being one of the two primary routes to the holy Amarnath cave shrine, serves as a crucial transit and base point for devotees each year.

Top officers from the security forces were present at the review meeting. The discussions focused on the deployment of security personnel, the establishment of medical facilities, the installation of surveillance infrastructure, and swift response protocols in case of emergencies.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed satisfaction over the synergy between the forces and civil administration and directed all stakeholders to maintain a high level of vigilance and coordination throughout the Yatra period.

LG to flag off first batch from Jammu on July 2

With just 48 hours remaining for the commencement of the Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu, a large number of devotees have already begun arriving in the City of Temples. Pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the elaborate security and logistical arrangements made by the administration.

Undeterred by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, pilgrims reaffirmed their faith and determination to undertake the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

The first official batch of pilgrims is scheduled to be flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on July 2. This year's Yatra is expected to witness participation from lakhs of devotees across the country.

Devotees arriving in Jammu praised the arrangements made by the administration, including accommodation, transportation, medical facilities, and a multi-tier security cover.

Authorities have established several registration counters, health camps, food stalls, and helplines in Jammu, with continuous monitoring from a central control room. Drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been deployed along the twin routes via Pahalgam and Baltal.

Useful information and tips for Yatris

The Amarnath Shrine Board has urged devotees to follow the prescribed health advisories and carry valid registration documents. Officials are expecting record participation this year, reflecting the spiritual significance of the Yatra and the trust in the administration's preparedness.

#ShriAmarnathJiYatra2025

Useful Information & Tips



✅ It is important to collect your RFID Card from designated locations in J&K before embarking on the Yatra and wear it all the times during Yatra



✅ No Yatri shall be allowed to enter the Yatra route without a valid RFID card… pic.twitter.com/teiowXdr61 — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) June 30, 2025

It is important to collect your RFID card from designated locations in J&K before embarking on the Yatra and to wear it at all times during the journey.

#ShriAmarnathJiYatra2025

Useful Information & Tips



✅ Do not attempt to take any short cuts en-route and watch out for 'Danger Zone' signages where you must move cautiously.@DDIndialive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/kheolXXZ3u — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) June 30, 2025

No Yatri shall be allowed to enter the Yatra route without a valid RFID card.

Do not attempt to take any shortcuts en route and be cautious near 'Danger Zone' signages.

Yatris must avoid smoking or consuming alcohol/caffeinated drinks.

It is advised not to commence the journey on an empty stomach.

With the collective efforts of security agencies, the civil administration, and the support of local communities, this year's Amarnath Yatra is poised to be a safe and seamless experience for all.