Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed regret that for decades, justice was denied to the families of terror victims in the Kashmir Valley, and their voices were ignored by those in power prior to 2019.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that it is a harsh reality that, for years, the truth was buried under the influence of the terror ecosystem. However, today, families of the victims are courageously exposing Pakistan and its supporters within Kashmir.

"Today, I met the family members of Kashmiri civilians who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. For decades, they were marginalised, and their voices went unheard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories remained untold, and the truth was deliberately suppressed," the Lieutenant Governor said after meeting terror victim families in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

He urged family members of terror victims, who are entitled to government jobs, to submit their cases to the concerned Deputy Commissioners. He also assured financial assistance and support to those who wish to start their own business ventures.

Fresh FIRs in unreported civilian killing cases

The Lieutenant Governor announced a series of significant measures to support the affected families.

"FIRs will now be registered in all previously unreported cases of civilian killings by terrorists. Land and property belonging to terror victim families, which have been encroached upon by separatist sympathisers, will be reclaimed," he announced.

He further stated. "In cases where FIRs were not registered earlier, instructions will be issued to ensure they are filed. Additionally, action will be taken to free land and property of the victims' families that have been illegally occupied by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements."

The Lieutenant Governor noted that hundreds of families have now gathered the courage to declare that their loved ones were killed by Pakistani terrorists.

"It is shocking that before 2019, even funeral processions for terrorists were allowed, while thousands of innocent Kashmiris killed by terrorists were forgotten and unacknowledged," he lamented.

He reiterated the Government of India's commitment to amplify the voices of victims and ensure justice.

Condemning the past practice of glorifying terrorists, he said, "This is a new chapter. Those who attempted to glorify terrorists and hide their crimes will no longer succeed. The truth about Pakistan's role in spreading violence and bloodshed is now emerging."

Reiterating the government's commitment, he said, " We will not let terror win. The real culprits—whether hiding in Pakistan or within Jammu and Kashmir—will face the harshest punishment".

He also called upon society to stand united against the "masked elements" who continue to support terrorism from the shadows.

"We must break the silence and speak out against those committing atrocities," he urged.

The families present at the event shared their stories, many for the first time. They spoke of the pain of losing loved ones and the added trauma of being silenced by separatist propaganda and threats.

They also denounced the false narratives that portrayed Pakistani terrorists as victims while ignoring the suffering of ordinary Kashmiris.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the stark contrast between India and Pakistan today.

"Pakistan is now counted among the biggest beggars in the world. Meanwhile, India has become the fourth-largest economy, and our youth are leading the way in innovation and entrepreneurship. Pakistan, on the other hand, sends its youth to terror training camps to kill innocent Kashmiris," he said.

He added that Operation Sindoor, a mission to honour the victims of terrorism and dismantle terror networks, is part of a broader effort to restore justice and dignity to the affected families.