To dismantle the terror ecosystem, the law enforcement agencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have devised a new strategy of attaching immovable properties of terrorists and narco-terrorists.

This approach is proving to be an effective deterrent in countering the menace of narco-terrorism and the support system of terror outfits in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the latest operation, Anantnag Police attached the immovable property of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The property, located at Bangidar, Mir Danter, Anantnag, belongs to Parvaiz Ahmad Fashoo, son of Abdul Rashid Fashoo, a resident of Boat Colony, Khanabal. He is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act:

FIR No. 67/2019 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act – Police Station Anantnag

FIR No. 129/2015 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act – Police Station Anantnag

FIR No. 28/2017 U/S 15/18 NDPS Act – Police Station Achabal

The illegally acquired property identified and attached includes a single-storey concrete residential house and land measuring 07 marlas, with an estimated market value of Rs 25,35,882. The property was found to have been raised using proceeds from the illicit narcotics trade. Following due legal process, the attachment order has been forwarded to the competent authority for confirmation under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

This action is part of District Police Anantnag's sustained campaign against drug peddlers and aims to deprive them of the economic benefits of their illegal trade. The district police reiterate their unwavering commitment to eliminating the drug menace and safeguarding the youth and society from its harmful effects.

This is the latest in a series of property attachments targeting individuals involved in narcotics and terrorism. In just the past 10 days, police have attached the properties of five terrorists and one narco-terrorist across the Union Territory.

On Wednesday, Srinagar Police attached a residential property—comprising a two-storey house and adjoining land valued at approximately Rs 1 crore—belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat, in Srinagar district.

Bhat, a resident of Takanwari, Karnabal, is named in an FIR registered in 2024 under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act at Sangam Police Station. He is currently detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, police confirmed.

On Monday, police in Udhampur district attached a plot of land measuring 1.3 marlas (over 350 square feet) belonging to Mohammad Shafiq, a terror accused currently in judicial custody. The land, located in Kadwah village of Basantgarh and registered under Khasra No. 232, was seized in connection with FIR No. 23/2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In another case, on June 21, police in Handwara, North Kashmir, attached the properties of two individuals from Monbal—Mohammad Shafi Bara and Ghulam Mustafa. Both had crossed over to Pakistan and are believed to be actively involved in terror activities, including coordinating cross-border attacks.

Earlier, on June 16, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police attached the property of absconding Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Hamid Lone in Kupwara district. The seized property comprises land parcels under Khasra Nos. 110-min (02 Kanals 03 Marlas) and 115-min (01 Kanal 16 Marlas) in Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara.

The attachment, sanctioned by the NIA Court in Kulgam, follows Lone's involvement in multiple terrorism-related offenses, as listed in FIR No. 02/2023 of Police Station CIK/SIA Kashmir. He is wanted under several sections of the UAPA and Section 120-B of the IPC and has been evading arrest.

SIA attaches over 140 properties

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the executive wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police have widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching nearly 140 properties, land, and buildings situated across the Union Territory.

These properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism-related cases, have been established prima facie to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities that are aimed at the furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.

Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and the executive wing of the police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion legal processes for forfeiture of these tainted properties by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction.

These actions underscore the government's zero-tolerance approach toward terrorism and narcotics, signaling a robust legal and administrative response to threats against peace and national security.