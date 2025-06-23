Continuing its offensive against terrorists and their supporters in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, over the last three days, have attached properties of three terrorists in different areas.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police attached immovable property belonging to a terror accused currently in judicial custody in a significant crackdown under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

According to officials, a plot measuring 1.3 marlas—equivalent to over 350 square feet—registered under Khasra No. 232 and located in Kadwah village of Basantgarh, was seized as part of an ongoing investigation connected to FIR No. 23/2024.

The property belongs to Mohammad Shafiq, who was arrested in December 2024 for his alleged links to militants and remains lodged in judicial custody.

Officials said the seizure was made under Section 25 of the UAPA after the investigation confirmed the property's connection to terror-related activities. "The property has been formally attached and marked as barred from any kind of sale, lease, or third-party transaction," an official stated.

Police sources said the land, valued in lakhs, is now legally frozen. Authorities have initiated further legal proceedings to expand their crackdown on assets linked to militant operatives. "The action is part of a broader effort to choke the financial and logistical networks of those aiding militancy in the region," the police added.

The Basantgarh belt of Udhampur district has witnessed several fierce encounters with terrorists in recent years. Some Pakistani terrorists have managed to infiltrate this mountainous area to strengthen their network and facilitate the movement of militants toward the Kishtwar and Doda districts.

Amid growing concerns over the activation of sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs), security agencies have intensified surveillance and legal action against such support networks.

Further investigations are underway, and more properties linked to terror cases may come under scrutiny in the coming weeks, police sources indicated.

Properties of two PoJK-based terrorists arrested attached

Earlier, on June 21, police in north Kashmir's Handwara area attached immovable properties belonging to two individuals from Monbal, Handwara, who are accused in a long-pending terrorism case.

The attachments were carried out in connection with FIR No. 198/2003, registered at Police Station Handwara under stringent legal provisions, including Sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA, Sections 2/3 and 3/4 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 120B, 121A, 302, and 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The action was executed in accordance with a court order dated 20-06-2025 under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which authorizes the attachment of properties belonging to proclaimed offenders.

The accused individuals whose properties were attached have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Bara, son of Sawariya Bara, and Ghulam Mustafa, son of Alif ud Din, both residents of Monbal, Handwara.

Both had exfiltrated to Pakistan and have since been actively involved in promoting terrorism, coordinating terror-related activities from across the border, and orchestrating multiple terror incidents in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police remains committed to taking strict and sustained action against individuals and groups involved in anti-national and terrorist activities. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.