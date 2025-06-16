To counter terrorism and dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached the property of a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara.

The property belongs to Abdul Hamid Lone, son of Ab Aziz Lone, a resident of Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"The immovable property attached comprises land bearing Khasra No. 110-min (02 Kanals 03 Marlas) and Khasra No. 115-min (01 Kanal 16 Marlas). The attachment was carried out after due legal process and with proper authorization from the NIA Court, Kulgam," a police spokesperson said.

Abdul Hamid - an absconding terrorist

According to police records, Abdul Hamid Lone is an absconding terrorist wanted in FIR No. 02/2023 of Police Station CIK/SIA Kashmir in connection with multiple offenses under Sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been evading arrest to avoid legal proceedings related to his involvement in terrorist activities.

The property attachment was carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate to ensure compliance with statutory procedures.

"This action marks a step forward in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and anti-national activities in the region. It reflects the SIA's commitment to counter terrorist threats, maintain national security, and uphold peace and the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson added.

The SIA, in coordination with other security and intelligence agencies, continues to take action against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of the country.

80 Kgs of contraband substances seized

In another case, Jammu and Kashmir Police in central Kashmir's Budgam district seized over 80 kilograms of contraband substances and arrested four persons during a raid in the Chadoora area.

"Acting on credible input, Police Station Chadoora received information that one individual, Mohammad Ashraf Parray, son of Ghulam Ahmad Parray of Bugam, Chadoora, had allegedly concealed a large quantity of poppy straw-like substances in his cowshed. A team from PS Chadoora, along with the concerned Executive Magistrate First Class, Nagam, raided the location. During the search, 76.540 kilograms of semi-ground poppy straw and 4.290 kilograms of ground poppy straw in powder form (commonly known as Bhukki) were recovered," a police spokesperson said.

Police said four people were arrested at the spot. "They have been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, son of Jalal Uddin Dar; Mohammad Ismail Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar; and Sajad Ahmad Guroo, son of Abdul Aziz Guroo— all residents of Ghat Tokna, Awantipora — and Mohammad Altaf Parray, son of Ghulam Ahmad Parray, resident of Bugam, Chadoora."

A case under FIR No. 108/2025 has been registered at Police Station Chadoora under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is underway.