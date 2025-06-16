Reiterating his commitment to eradicating terrorism from the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday said that security forces have been given a free hand to deal with terrorists and dismantle their ecosystem.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 17th Batch of Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the 26th Batch of Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) at Udhampur, Sinha stated, "I have given a free hand to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces to deal with terrorists and the terror ecosystem within J&K."

"I want the mighty police force, the most powerful Indian Army, and the valiant Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to work together to wipe out terrorists and their support systems," he added.

A total of 49 deputy superintendents of police and 1,112 probationary sub-inspectors completed their rigorous training at the police academy on Monday.

"We must intensify targeted strikes on the network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and the elements providing logistical and financial support to terrorists must be brought to justice," the Lieutenant Governor emphasized.

Cops urged to utilize artificial intelligence

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the J&K Police to adopt modern technologies like artificial intelligence to enhance capabilities in data collection and analysis, counter security threats, prevent radicalization, and respond effectively to adverse situations.

"Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir is our top priority. Our brave warriors in the J&K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration," he said.

"Despite remarkable advances in technology, there is no substitute for beat policing and area policing. Therefore, we must place beat policing at the core of the security apparatus. We need to strike a fine balance between technical intelligence (Techint) and human intelligence to strengthen overall counter-terrorism efforts," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged police personnel to focus on fostering collective vigilance in communities. He said this approach would not only enable the police to ensure a coordinated response against terrorism but also build stronger trust with all sections of society. He further stressed the importance of intelligence-driven anti-terror operations.

He paid tributes to the bravehearts of the J&K Police who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"I am proud of the valiant personnel and officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The entire nation looks at our police force with admiration and respect for their professional competence, successful handling of security challenges on multiple fronts, and relentless fight against terrorism," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the brave personnel must safeguard society in every possible way to ensure peace, development, and stability.

"Our ancient values—truth, justice, morality, law, and good governance—must be protected and nurtured in society by the J&K Police," he said.

He also extended his felicitations to all trainers and officials of the Police Academy Udhampur, as well as the families of the graduating DySPs and PSIs.

Garib Dass, Director of the Udhampur Police Academy, briefed the gathering about the program and the various activities conducted during the training course.

The training program equipped recruits with proficiency in the new criminal laws, Artificial Intelligence, cybercrime, narco-terrorism, general warfare, fieldcraft and tactics, counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, human rights, and law and order.

The Lieutenant Governor took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade. He also felicitated the recruits who excelled during their training.