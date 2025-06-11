On the auspicious occasion of "Jyeshtha Purnima," the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, performed the "Pratham Puja" to mark the ceremonial commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor sought the blessings of Baba Amarnathji and prayed for the good health, progress, and well-being of all people.

"Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji continue to shower his divine blessings on all of us," read a message from the Office of the J&K LG, which also shared pictures of the holy Shivling while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was performing the puja.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor conducted an on-site inspection of the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at the Baltal axis in Ganderbal.

He reviewed the progress of the ongoing works at the site and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects being developed to enhance facilities for pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

I would request all the devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the Holy Yatra & pray to Mahadev for progress of J&K and the nation. SASB & Admin have improved the pilgrims facilities. JKP, Army, CRPF, CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements. pic.twitter.com/RHZfJSMRWD — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 11, 2025

At Domail, the Lieutenant Governor also interacted with members of the task force and staff of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) engaged in maintaining and improving the yatra track.

He was accompanied by SJM Gillani, MD, J&K Police Housing Corporation; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; and other senior officials.

On Tuesday, the Lieutenant Governor visited Sonamarg and interacted with representatives of the Sonamarg Market Association, hoteliers, ponywalas, and other service providers for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The delegations presented various important concerns regarding the smooth conduct of the forthcoming yatra. The Lieutenant Governor assured them that their issues would be given due consideration and addressed appropriately. He also reiterated the commitment of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the J&K Administration to the welfare of all stakeholders associated with the holy pilgrimage.

Amarnath Yatra to Commence on July 3 from Both Routes

This year, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on July 3 from both routes—Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district—and will culminate on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

As reported earlier, 3,31,000 devotees have registered so far for this year's yatra.

The registration process began on April 14, 2025, and can be completed online through the official website of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) or offline at over 540 authorized bank branches across India.

The duration of the yatra has been reduced to 38 days this year, compared to 52 days in 2024.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat directed forces to deploy anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes and strengthen risk mitigation strategies.

A police spokesperson stated that the DGP convened a joint meeting with officers from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review preparations.

According to reports, a total of 581 CAPF companies will be deployed to ensure the security of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025.

During the review, the DGP emphasized strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called for proactive security measures to safeguard pilgrims. He also urged field officers to intensify efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region.