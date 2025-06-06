To dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir. These raids were part of ongoing investigations into a terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-backed proscribed organisations and their offshoots aimed at destabilising the region.

"Thirty-two locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were searched as part of today's crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with Pakistan-based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and PAAF. These groups are affiliated with proscribed organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr," read a statement issued by the NIA.

The statement further said that the individuals whose premises were searched are under investigation for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities, including facilitating the movement of terrorists, and the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), funds, narcotics, and arms and ammunition.

According to the NIA, these organisations, backed by leaders based in Pakistan, have been conspiring to incite violence and carry out terror activities by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, thereby disturbing peace and communal harmony in the region.

The agency noted that Pakistan-based operatives have been using social media platforms and online applications to promote terror-related activities. It also reported the use of drones to deliver arms, explosives, and narcotics to operatives in the Kashmir Valley.

"During the searches, the NIA recovered two live cartridges, a fired bullet head, and a bayonet. In addition, several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating material and documents were seized. These items will undergo detailed analysis as part of the ongoing investigation," the statement added.

Raids in Jammu

Based on intelligence regarding the infiltration of active terrorists into Indian territory from across the border, the NIA had earlier, in March this year, carried out multiple searches across Jammu.

NIA teams conducted extensive raids at the homes of overground workers (OGWs) linked with newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these outfits were also searched as part of the operation under case RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU. The case pertains to a series of attacks carried out by terrorists on security forces and civilians some months ago, as part of a larger conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India.

A total of 12 locations in the Jammu district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were searched during the operation, and several incriminating materials linking terrorists with OGWs were seized.

NIA teams are currently examining the seized material to unravel the larger terror conspiracy. The action followed credible inputs regarding the infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC). Reports suggest the infiltrators were facilitated by OGWs and terror associates residing in the border areas.