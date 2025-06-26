Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday acknowledged that this year's Amarnath Yatra witnessed over a 10 percent drop in pilgrim numbers due to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

However, he added that registrations had seen a significant uptick in the past few days.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar ahead of the upcoming Yatra, the Lieutenant Governor said that more than 2.36 lakh pilgrims had registered before the April 22 incident, and the overall turnout had declined by 10.19% compared to last year. He expressed optimism that the numbers would improve in the coming days.

"Before April 22, 2,36,801 people had registered. After the incident, there was a slight drop, but as of yesterday, over 85,000 pilgrims have confirmed their participation," said LG Manoj Sinha, adding, "I hope the numbers will continue to rise."

He noted that in 2024, the Yatra had recorded 5.12 lakh pilgrims — the highest in 12 years.

Security grid strengthened

The Lieutenant Governor said the security grid had been reinforced, with multi-layered security arrangements in place. The Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the J&K Police have implemented all necessary measures to ensure a safe pilgrimage.

"All necessary arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, including hassle-free darshan at the holy cave," he said.

He added that an atmosphere of spiritual fervour prevails at the Yatra base camps. The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has made comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth movement, accommodation, electricity, water supply, sanitation, communication, and healthcare for the devotees. He also highlighted major improvements made by the SASB in the last two years in creating pilgrim-centric infrastructure.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades

Widened Yatra Tracks: Previously narrow and steep tracks along both routes have now been widened to approximately 12 feet at most stretches. The Kalimata stretch, known for its steep gradient, has been widened with a gentler slope for safer passage. Enhanced Safety Measures: Safety handrails have been installed along the entire Baltal track and over 20 km of vulnerable stretches on the Pahalgam track. Illuminated Tracks & Power Supply: Grid power connectivity has been achieved along the entire Baltal route up to the holy cave and from the cave to Panjtarni. Work is underway to complete grid connectivity on the remaining Pahalgam stretch. Improved Accommodation: Yatri Niwas complexes at Baltal (800 beds), Nunwan (900 beds), and Pantha Chowk (1000 beds) have been expanded for better accommodation. Digital Prepaid Services: A digital prepaid system for hiring ponies, pithus, and palkis has been introduced for convenience. Darshan Infrastructure: At the holy cave, the old wooden platform has been replaced with a stainless-steel structure with wooden flooring and an additional row, allowing darshan for four rows of pilgrims simultaneously for a smoother and faster experience. Weather Protection: A canopy has been installed over the stairs at the holy cave to shield pilgrims from rain, snowfall, or scorching sun. Upgraded Medical Facilities: Clinical bed capacity at Panjtarni and other high-altitude camps has been significantly enhanced. Two 100-bedded hospitals are functional along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes. Command and Control: Integrated Command and Control Centres have been established, and deployment of J&K Police and CAPF personnel has been increased. Vulnerable spots along the route have been identified and secured. Cleanliness and Sustainability: Special emphasis has been placed on cleanliness and sustainability, with initiatives such as Prasad counters at the holy cave, foot-over-bridges at Nunwan base camp, cloakrooms, e-rickshaws, and other facilities for both pilgrims and service providers. Tourist Security: Security arrangements have also been enhanced at major tourist spots.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the contribution of media personnel and local residents in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra. He also urged pilgrims to travel in designated convoys for their safety.