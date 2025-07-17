Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asserted that the authority of the Indian state has been fully established in the Union Territory. He stated that Jammu and Kashmir is now completely integrated with the Indian Union.

In an interview with a news magazine, Sinha—who recently completed five years as the Lieutenant Governor of the UT—said that he had worked with dedication and commitment to establish lasting peace and accelerate developmental activities in the region.

Acknowledging Jammu and Kashmir's geographical sensitivity as a border region with a hostile neighbour, Sinha emphasized that law and order should remain under the purview of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Jammu and Kashmir is a border state. There's no need to elaborate on our neighbour. I believe law and order should remain with the MHA. The Home Ministry will decide when the situation is deemed normal," he said.

Amid ongoing debates led by the National Conference and other political parties regarding the dual power structure in J&K, Sinha clarified that the roles of the Lieutenant Governor and the elected government are clearly defined under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

"In areas where confusion arises, communication is exchanged to ensure the smooth functioning of the government," he added.

"I know my limits and will not exceed them," he said, noting that he had met with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on several occasions.

On the issue of statehood, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the roadmap outlined in Parliament: delimitation first, followed by elections, and then the restoration of statehood at an appropriate time. "Delimitation has been completed, elections were held peacefully, and the promise of statehood will be fulfilled at the right time," he said, describing it as a commitment made by the Centre.

Sinha rejected criticism that the government's actions under Article 311 were community-targeted. "Every case involved strong evidence of terror links. It's not about religion—it's about national security. The innocent are never touched; only the guilty are acted against," he clarified.

When asked what remains to be done, Sinha said he is satisfied with the progress so far but believes more can always be achieved. "The authority of the Indian state has been fully established in J&K. People are getting jobs, the youth are hopeful, and development is visible everywhere," he said.

He further stated that Jammu and Kashmir is no longer driven by fear or violence but by aspirations and opportunities. "This is the new Kashmir—peaceful, progressive, and full of possibilities."

Referring to the security situation, the Lieutenant Governor credited the Army, J&K Police, and central forces for their proactive approach. "We are not buying peace—we are establishing it," he said, reiterating India's firm stance on terrorism.

He noted that the Kashmir Valley has moved beyond shutdowns and strikes, with the return of nightlife and a near-total disappearance of stone-pelting.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Sinha described it as a strong message to terrorists and their handlers. "The Prime Minister has made it clear: terror and talks cannot go together. If there's terror, we will treat it as an act of war," he asserted.