Mathrubhumi.com, one of the most popular media outlets in Kerala had recently published an interview with Shahreen Aman, a class 9 girl who is selling FASTag for her livelihood. During the interview, Shahreen Aman had revealed that her dream is to meet and talk with Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar of Mollywood.

Manju Warrier meets Shahreen Aman

The interview of Shahreen Aman soon went viral, and it grabbed the attention of Manju Warrier as well. After coming to know about Shahreen's dream, Manju Warrier came and visited the young girl.

During the interaction, Manju Warrier asked Shahreen to stay bold, and handed over a special gift to her.

"She sat by me and told me that I should be bold. She kept motivating me throughout the meeting. I was crazy to meet her. But I never thought I will get a chance to meet her so soon. I am on cloud nine now," said Shahreen Aman.

It should be noted that Shahreen Aman's brother is suffering from some disabilities, and it compelled the young girl to sell FASTag to make a living. Earlier, Shahreen had sold cool drinks on the roadside, and now she has switched to selling FASTag.

Shahreen Aman is a student at Kumbalam RMP High School.

Manju Warrier: New releases and Upcoming movies

Manju Warrier's latest movie to hit the theaters was Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film became a success at the box office.

Manju Warrier's upcoming movie is Jack and Jill directed by acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Apart from Manju Warrier, this film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Shaylee Krishen, Esther Anil, and Aju Varghese in other crucial roles. An official confirmation regarding the release date of the movie will be made soon.