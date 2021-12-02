After years of anxious wait, Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simhan had its grand theatrical release in the early hours of December 02. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film is the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam. However, initial reports coming from theaters are mixed to positive in nature.

Marakkar: Visually splendid, but screenplay falls flat

Marakkar is a movie that is visually splendid. Priyadarshan succeeded in taking the audiences to a whole new level of visual ecstasy, and the VFX used in the film can be compared with international standards.

However, the screenplay of this movie lacked that wow factor, and the flaws in writing are visibly evident in the movie's proceedings. At times, the film showed signs of gaining the top gear, but at the very next moment, it falls flat like any other ordinary emotional melodrama.

Spectacular performance from the lead stars

Marakkar is a movie that will be remembered for some spectacular performances. The first few minutes of the movie solely belong to Pranav Mohanlal who portrayed a brilliant performance on screen. Keerthy Suresh looked charming, while Manju Warrier had very less screen time in this film.

For Mohanlal, the role of Marakkar was just a cakewalk. The actor excelled in emotional scenes, but at times, his physique did not look matching for a warrior. Suniel Shetty and Arjun Sarja were good in their respective roles. However, the surprise factor in the movie was the role played by Mukesh. The actor received huge applause from the audience as he graced the screens, and it might be due to the popularity he received through the recent controversial telephone calls.

The music of the movie was a pure letdown. The background score of Marakkar was literally pathetic, and it did not favor the movie in any manner.

Final Verdict: Marakkar is one such movie that is technically brilliant, but it lacked that powerful script and screenplay. Watch it for Mohanlal.