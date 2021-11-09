Mohanlal is undoubtedly the biggest and most popular star in Mollywood, and he is way ahead of Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in terms of stardom. However, recent developments indicate that Mohanlal is slowly becoming an 'OTT star', as most of his upcoming movies apart from Aarattu will be having their direct release on digital streaming platforms. As Mohanlal's consecutive movies are getting released on OTT platforms, netizens and some industry personals have started alleging that producer Antony Perumbavoor who is financing all Mohanlal movies made under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas is selling 'brand Mohanlal.'

Mohanlal behind the decision of selling Marakkar to Amazon Prime?

Mohanlal's upcoming movie is Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. Touted to be the most expensive movie ever made in Mollywood, audiences were eagerly waiting to watch the movie in theaters. However, producer Antony Perumbavoor made a shocking decision by selling the movie to Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has bought the rights of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham for a huge price, and it is undoubtedly one of the biggest deals ever made by the OTT platform with an Indian movie producer.

It should be noted that Antony Perumbavoor started his career as the driver of Mohanlal, and later, he marked his presence felt as a producer in Mollywood. He has bankrolled several superhit movies starring Mohanlal in the lead roles, and the only one movie produced by Aashirvad without Mohanlal's inclusion was Aadhi, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. As there is a strong bonding between Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor, several industry experts believe that the decision to sell the movie to Amazon Prime Video has been originally made by Mohanlal.

Is Antony Perumbavoor selling Mohanlal?

In the meantime, Shanthivila Dinesh, a director who is known for publishing YouTube videos about cinema secrets claimed that Antony Perumbavoor is selling brand Mohanlal.

"Antony Perumbavoor is selling brand Mohanlal. Mohanlal became a star just because of Kerala audiences. Antony Perumbavoor behaved in a very rude manner, and stated that all the upcoming movies of Aashirvad Cinemas which feature Mohanlal in the lead role will be released on OTT platforms," said Dinesh.

Apart from Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, other Mohanlal movies which will have its theatrical releases are Bro Daddy, 12th Man, Alone, and another movie which will be directed by Vyshakh. The only Mohanlal movie which will have its theatrical release in the coming months is Aaraattu, directed by B Unnikrishnan.