Mohanlal's much-awaited film Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham is skipping the theatrical release and it will directly appear on the OTT platform. The news has been formally announced by producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Antony Perumbavoor said that he wanted to release the film on big screens, but the talks between theatre' association failed to come into fruition, forcing which the producer to decide on his ambitious flick to release on the OTT platform.

It was reported that the producer demanded Rs 40 crore as advance from the theatre owners for releasing the film in silver screens, but he denied those speculations.

"I had received ₹4.8 crore as advance and it had been refunded as the film is going to have an OTT release. Only 89 theatre owners had signed the agreement to screen the film," The Hindu quoted him as saying.