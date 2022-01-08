Soha Ali Khan has opened up about Pataudi Palace like never before. Soha has revealed that the palace brings her closer to her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She added that she feels an "old world charm" and "closer to her father" when she is there. Soha also revealed that Inaaya also has a soft spot for the place as they feel they are closer to nature when there.

Soha about visiting Pataudi Palace

Recalling the times when they used to visit Pataudi Palace back as kids, Soha revealed that there used to be no electricity. "I remember the time when there was no electricity and we had visited as children. We used to sleep outside, under macchardani (mosquito net). Now we have AC, but back then, there was no AC and no mobile phones. So, it was a complete cut off," she told Indian Express.

"We play cricket, do organic farming. Inaaya also goes there and plants something. Picks up potatoes, carrots and all. We make a salad out of cucumbers, carrots, which she herself has grown and harvested. There are peacocks and adopted dogs, sometimes snakes... so, it is like being amidst nature," Soha further added.

Soha also added that she feels a sense of change in her personality too when she is there. Soha further added that whenever she visits Pataudi, she takes her Mumbai cook along with her. And while the cook calls her "didi" here, at Pataudi palace, he calls her "Soha Bia".

Soha in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan plays a princess on the recently released - Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. It marks Soha's digital debut and also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra.