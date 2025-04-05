Soha Ali Khan is all about her family, and her Instagram account is proof of the same. Every now and then, she takes to her social media accounts to share glimpses of her family life. Fans especially love to see her pictures with her older brother Saif Ali Khan and netizens have always been convinced that they share a beautiful bond. Recently, the actress turned into author, Soha spoke about the time Saif was stabbed by an intruder. While talking about it, she mentioned how the actor was doing and also said what the family felt like at that time.

The actress in an interview with PTI, reflected on how the incident had shocked the entire family. She then went on to confirm that Saif has recovered now and has gone back to work as well.

Soha said, "It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright."

For those unversed, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his own Bandra residence back on January 16 post-midnight, at around 2.00 am by an unknown intruder. The intruder had stabbed the actor six times, and Saif suffered injuries around the spine, which could have led to critical damages but fortunately, the actor recovered. He had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent spinal surgeries along with certain plastic surgeries. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21 and fans were thrilled to see him doing fine.

However, this was one such incident that left everyone including B-Town celebrities andBollywood fans in an utter state of shock and had given rise to the safety concerns of popular actors.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter too had opened up about the incident where she had spoken about all the things that could have gone wrong after the stabbing. She had also said that this incident had brought the family close as they navigated through these difficult moments together.

She said, "It makes you realize what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have. We all talk about practising mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it."

On the work front, Saif has some very interesting projects lined up and is already working on those. It is also speculated that he is going to start with the promotions of one of his upcoming projects in the coming months.