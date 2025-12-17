A massive search operation is underway in the Majalta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed in action during a brief encounter with terrorists late on Monday evening.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, said on Tuesday that an SOG jawan was killed during an encounter with terrorists at Sohan village in Majalta tehsil of Udhampur district.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred SOG personnel, IGP Tuti said that based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched an operation in the Majalta area on Monday evening. The information proved accurate, and contact was soon established with the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire.

He said that a small SOG team was initially involved in the operation. During the firefight, SOG personnel Amjad Ali Khan, a resident of Poonch, sustained critical injuries. "Efforts were made to evacuate and save him, but due to excessive blood loss, he succumbed to his injuries. We have lost a brave officer," the IGP said.

The martyred policeman was a resident of Salwa village in the Mendhar area of Poonch district. Two other SOG jawans were also injured during the encounter.

IGP Tuti further stated that after the initial exchange of fire, the terrorists managed to flee towards the dense forest area. However, all possible escape routes have been sealed, and a tight security cordon has been established.

"The anti-terror operation is still ongoing. An extensive search and combing operation has been launched with the support of the Army, and additional security forces have been rushed to the area," he said.

According to preliminary inputs, three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. "The intelligence input was credible, and during the firefight, the presence of three terrorists was confirmed," the IGP added.

Security forces remain on high alert as the search operation continues in the heavily forested and mountainous terrain.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with other senior police officials, paid floral tributes to the martyred jawan and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Notably, the encounter broke out on Monday evening at Sohan village in Majalta tehsil when security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of three terrorists believed to be affiliated with the proscribed Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Although there has been no fresh contact with the terrorists since Monday evening, the entire area remains under a tight security cordon, and all escape routes have been plugged to neutralise the holed-up terrorists.

Reinforcements have been rushed from the district headquarters in Udhampur, where senior officers are already camping. However, it is still not clear whether the terrorists are trapped within the cordon or have managed to escape deeper into the forests, taking advantage of darkness and difficult terrain. Despite this, security forces are conducting intensive search and cordon operations with utmost vigilance.