Amid reports that terrorist groups active in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri are using encrypted apps, the Rajouri district administration has ordered the immediate suspension of all Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to prevent misuse.

The District Administration of Rajouri has issued an order mandating the immediate suspension of all VPN services across the district for a period of two months, in view of public safety and to prevent the potential misuse of such services for unlawful activities.

The directive, issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, follows a communication from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, reporting unprecedented and suspicious usage of VPN services in various areas of the district.

The order highlights concerns that VPNs—by masking IP addresses, bypassing website blocks and firewalls, and transmitting encrypted data—are being used by a significant number of suspicious internet users. Such activities have the potential to be exploited for anti-national purposes, including spreading inflammatory content, coordinating activities prejudicial to public order, and posing cybersecurity threats.

In the interest of maintaining law and order, the District Magistrate deemed it imperative to take preventive steps to safeguard sensitive information and ensure public safety. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order in letter and spirit.

Terrorists using VPNs to evade security forces

There are reports that terrorists active in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri are using VPN services and other advanced online tools to evade security forces and intelligence agencies. This tactic provides them with a layer of anonymity and security for various illicit activities.

VPNs encrypt internet traffic and disguise a user's IP address, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify their true identity, location, and communication. This capability is exploited for several anti-national purposes:

Terrorists use VPNs for secure communication among members and with handlers across borders, making their conversations difficult to intercept and trace. They may also use other encrypted apps.

Terrorist outfits leverage social media platforms and messaging apps for recruitment efforts, using fake profiles and VPNs to evade detection and reach a wider—often global—audience.

Online payment services combined with VPNs are used to transfer funds internationally with less traceability than traditional wire transfers. They also procure materials, including components for explosives, via e-commerce platforms.

VPNs allow users to bypass website blocks and firewalls to spread inflammatory and extremist content, as well as coordinate activities prejudicial to public order.

NIA conducts capacity-building programmes

To counter the designs of terror groups, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently started conducting extensive training courses for the capacity building of state police forces in counterterrorism.

Acknowledging that state police are the first responders to any terrorist incident, the agency has conducted 50 training courses for capacity building to date. The NIA has also begun maintaining close coordination with central intelligence agencies.