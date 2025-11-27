Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday launched a massive crackdown against the banned radical outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and other organisations affiliated with it across the Kashmir Valley.

According to an official spokesperson, in a sustained effort to strengthen the security environment and maintain public order, Srinagar Police conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations linked to individuals and organisations associated with JeI.

The action was initiated based on credible inputs regarding activities deemed prejudicial to the security and stability of the region. All searches were carried out strictly in accordance with legal procedures, and incriminating materials relevant to the investigation were seized for detailed examination.

Srinagar Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace, preventing unlawful activities, and ensuring a safe and secure atmosphere for all citizens. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings. The public has been requested to extend full cooperation to law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activity to help maintain peace and public order.

List of locations searched in Srinagar

Searches were carried out at the residences and business establishments of the following persons:

Umar Sultan Guru, son of Mohammad Farooq Guru, resident of Al Noor Colony, Chanpora (Tour and Travel "Syndicate"). Mohd Abdullah Wani, son of Late Mohd Akbar Wani, resident of Wadwan Budgam, presently residing at Mandir Bagh, Baghat Srinagar. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, son of Ab. Jabbar Bhat, resident of Bemina. Haji Mohammad Ramzan Lone, son of Late Ali Mohammad Lone, resident of Soura Sheikh Molalla (Ramzana Memorial Educational Institute, Soura). Shahid Zahgeer, son of Abdul Salam, resident of House No. 23, Buchpora, Soura, Srinagar (Ramzana Memorial School, Soura). Mohammad Ramzan Naik alias Faheem, son of Ghulam Qadir Naik, resident of Barhar, Lalbazar. Bashir Ahmad Lone, son of Ab. Samad Lone, resident of Syedpora, Harwan. Peer Giyas Ud Din, resident of Nowgam (Falah Research Ramzan Centre, Nowgam). Manzoor Ahmad, resident of Nowgam Chowk.

Searches were also conducted at the following institutions associated with JeI ideology:

Jamiat-ul-Banaat, Kashmir University, Umer Colony, Lalbazar

Rahat Manzil (JK Yateem Khana), Bagh-i-Nand Singh, Chattabal

Chinar Publication Trust, Maisuma

Al-Kousar Book Shop, Maisuma

Shopian Police conduct searches against JeI

In a major and meticulously coordinated operation, Shopian Police carried out extensive searches at multiple locations across the district, targeting individuals and premises linked with the banned organisation JeI, which is proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The large-scale operation forms part of ongoing preventive measures aimed at identifying and neutralising networks attempting to covertly revive the activities of the proscribed organisation. All individuals with any past or present affiliation to the group were brought within the ambit of the searches.

During the raids, police recovered electronic gadgets, various documents, and other incriminating materials suspected to be connected to the organisation's clandestine activities. These items have been seized for detailed forensic and technical examination.

Shopian Police reaffirmed their firm resolve to continue strict action against all individuals and entities associated with proscribed organisations to ensure lasting peace, stability, and security in the region.

Budgam Police launch searches at JeI-linked institutes

Early this morning, Budgam Police launched multiple searches and raids at residences and institutes linked with JeI. The searches were based on credible intelligence suggesting that some JeI members were engaged in anti-national activities.

Multiple searches were carried out in the Chadoora, Soibugh, and Beerwah areas. All searches were conducted following due legal procedures. The search teams consisted of police officers, lady police personnel, and local numberdars. Various electronic devices and documents were seized from the residences of JeI-linked members and institutions.

The operation was aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem and separatist propaganda machinery of the proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami. Budgam Police reaffirmed their commitment to establishing and maintaining a peaceful and terror-free environment in the district.

Anantnag Police also conducted raids at the residences of some activists of JeI in the district.

Searches conducted at Madrassas and Masjids in Srinagar

As part of the ongoing crackdown against individuals and networks associated with terrorist organizations—and to dismantle the terror support ecosystem and strengthen de-radicalization efforts—Srinagar Police conducted city-wide inspections at madrassas and masjids across all zones.

Search teams, accompanied by executive magistrates and independent witnesses, inspected several premises to collect evidence related to terror-linked or radical activities inimical to the security and integrity of the nation. During the searches, police examined digital devices, documents, and other materials.

These operations form part of continued efforts to dismantle the terror support infrastructure in Srinagar and to prevent any conspiratorial or unlawful acts aimed at disturbing peace and public order. All operations were conducted in strict adherence to legal procedures, ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage. Police said the searches will continue wherever credible inputs indicate the presence of individuals or materials linked to terror or radicalised activities.

Srinagar Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and the security of the nation and urged the public to cooperate with ongoing investigations and promptly report any suspicious activity.