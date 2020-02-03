In an attempt to build morale and to unwind from the around-the-clock schedule, Bengaluru City Police organised an exhilarating family gathering event for 18 police stations of the Northern Division in the city.

The programme, organised by DCP N Shashikumar, IPS, under the guidance of city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, was a refreshing experience for the Bengaluru Police officers, the staff of the North Division, families and friends.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, took to his Twitter and handle applauding the effort, "A family gathering at all police stations.. photoshoot of staff and with their families followed by good food, games dance song and skits by police families...a relaxing Sunday taking forward bonding between staff and office. Thanks, Shashi, DCP North"

'If we consider the police as family, we should treat them like one'

DCP Shashikumar organised the photoshoot for the police personnel and their family members.

The exhilarating event included lavish lunch, fun activities like games, dance, singing sessions and skits by the families of the police staff.

DCP Shashikumar, "From covering protests, New Year's eve and continuous visits of VVIPs, these few months have been hectic for the police staff.

"Hence I decided to give the staff an off on Sunday so they would spend time with their families and also unwind for some time."

DCP Shashikumar further said, "A team of 18 photographers along with their technicians were sent to 18 police stations of the North division."

"First, the police personnel had a photo session with the SHOs of their respective police stations in uniforms and then their families and friends gathered for a fun-filled session."

1 / 5









"Depending on the location of the police station, the photoshoot took place in various green landscapes of the city like JP Park and Acharya Group of Institute."

"The pictures will soon be further printed and framed according to the requirements of the police staff as memory."

"If we consider the police force as our own family, then we should treat them like a family'

He further added, "I was overwhelmed when the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao acknowledged this event by sharing it on his Twitter handle."

Several netizens also applauded this initiative by the Bengaluru police and commented, "It's nice to see smiling faces of the tough men and women, when not in uniform."

Another said, "Being a son of Police Officer I really think this would boost the morale of the men in uniform and also their families !! These little things will definitely matter a lot !! Better late than never."