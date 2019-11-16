Sofia Richie turned up the heat in her recent Instagram posts. It's November but Sofia can still be seen in smoldering swimwear.

Reportedly, the 21-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie wrote that she was 'living my best life' as she boated against a dazzling ocean view. She accessorized her look with Chanel sunglasses and a glittering necklace. Apparently, she has been posting a string of bikini snapshots from a serene and empty unidentified beach shaded by palm trees.

Reportedly, Sofia, who is dating 36-year-old reality TV star Scott Disick, uploaded a photo of her partying in Houston with gal pals including Kylie Jenner.

Apparently, Sofia has been friends with the Jenner sisters for many years, and has more recently gotten even closer by dating within the family. It is known that the model has been in a relationship with Scott for over two years - the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Well, we have to say that it is good to see Sofia and Kylie get along.

All this friendly bonding between Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner could very well result in a future collaboration between the two. We wonder what Kylie's sister Kourtney would have to say about that?

We have to say that Sofia looked gorgeous in the snaps. Sofia Richie has apparently been romancing Scott since 2017, but despite their almost two-year relationship, there are still some critics who condemn their love. But there are those who are not fans of Soctt Disick and Sofia Richie as a couple. But this post lets those haters know that they are not getting to her. You can check out the pics here: