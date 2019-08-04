Sofia Richie and Scott Disick recently posted a snap, showing them relaxing in a bathtub. The couple has been dating for almost two years.

Reportedly, Sofia and Scott looked like a relaxed couple, lounging in a bathtub. Scott and Sofia can be seen donning matching sunglasses as they posed in front of an open window. Captioning the snap, Sofia wrote: 'Staycation .. for now.'

Sofia Richie has been bonding with the Kardashian clan recently vacationing with Kylie Jenner. Reportedly, she is among a slew of other Instagram models who jetted off to celebrate the reality star's new line, Kylie Skin, over the weekend. Ever the businesswoman, Kylie is very likely using the vacation" as a means to promote her cosmetics line. And the daughter of Lionel Richie is not a bad choice to do the promotion either. Though Sofia and Kylie are just hanging out and having fun, this trip could very well result in a future collaboration between the two. We wonder what Kylie's sister Kourtney would have to say about that?

Apparently, Sofia has been friends with the Jenner sisters for many years, and has more recently gotten even closer by dating within the family. It is known that the model has been in a relationship with Scott for over two years - the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Well, we have to say that it is good to see Sofia and Kylie get along. Sofia and Scott do look adorable together and if they do get married Sofia Richie might strengthen her position among the Kardashians. You can check out the pic here: