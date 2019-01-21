The Hardik Pandya controversy had opened up a Pandora 's Box of Indian cricketer' committing reported faux pas and one that has drawn on is the alleged relationship between Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat.

The former Bigg Boss contestant had admitted to dating the Indian cricketer in 2012 and said, "I met him in a club in London. I was celebrating the wrap of a movie I had done. I was dancing when a friend of mine from the movie's set introduced us. My friend told me 'he is Rohit Sharma' but I really didn't know as I don't see cricket much."

"Anyway, we got talking to each other and soon moved over to a quieter place in the club. It went pretty quickly from there. He kissed me. It was pretty nice. After that, we danced together," Sofia had told Spotboye in an interview, adding that four days later Rohit came to stay in her house.

This caused Twitterati to dig up some of her scandalous old tweets where she supposedly mentioned current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

But Sofia has now responded to these reports and lashed out at the media saying that the tweets have been doctored.

I would like to respond to the media frenzy that's going on in relation to Rohit and Virat. First of all, some of those tweets have been edited and photoshopped and were not written by me. Please don't believe that," Sofia said.

"And secondly, anybody who is saying that they should be suspended is completely stupid because, first of all, nothing ever happened with Virat by the way. And secondly, with Rohit, we were seeing each other so there's nothing wrong in that and it's got nothing to do with any sort of suspension so can you please stop writing ridiculous stuff like that."

"There are journalists who are writing that as well. Just don't believe all of those lies that people are saying and I think I have clarified those points now. Can we really just stop this madness overall? That's my side of the story and thank you," she concluded.