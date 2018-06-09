Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat, who often gets indecent messages from users on social media, recently shared a private chat of her Instagram to expose a pervert who dared to ask her about her booking rates for one night.

A man named Abid Hussain texted the model-turned-actress-turned-nun in a private chat on Instagram at around 2 pm on one afternoon asking her for a sexual favour in exchange for money. The actress was surprised to see how politely the man in question was asking her so casually.

She immediately gave a befitting reply to him asking him to first go and ask his own mother, sister or wife about their rates instead. The man then replied saying that they don't show their bodies like her and asked her to go to hell.

Sofia Hayat, who has had earlier reported such lewd remarks from her followers on Instagram, posted the screenshots of her private chat to teach the man a lesson. She also urged her fans in a video thereafter to message him and report his account to make him pay for his mistake.

Rattled by Sofia's strong retaliation, the man soon deactivated his Instagram account to escape from any harm.

And he asks so politely.. A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Jun 8, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

Help show the idiots how shameful they are A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Jun 8, 2018 at 6:47am PDT

Earlier, Sofia had leaked her ex-husband Vlad Stanescu's private WhatsApp messages with the permission of his ex-girlfriend on her Instagram in order to expose his lies.

Meanwhile, Sofia recently urged the Mumbai Police to arrest her former Bigg Boss co-contestant Armaan Kohli and put him in jail for physically abusing his live-in girlfriend Neeru Randhawa on Sunday night. In a video posted on Instagram, she addressed the issue and took a firm stand on the matter.

According to reports, Armaan Kohli is absconding since the FIR was filed. He has switched off his mobile and when the police went to serve him a notice, they couldn't find him at his apartment. A case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506.