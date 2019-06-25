In an age where social media has allowed people from all quarters to offer their own comments and opinions, without any filters. Trolling, unfortunately, has become an accepted practice. After Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his comments on MS Dhoni and said that the former captain should have played with more intent in the match against Afghanistan, the Dhoni fan brigade were up in and dished out comments trolling the master blaster.

"I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Commenting on the rather sluggish rate of scoring by Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, Sachin also said that the partnership should have attacked the spinners more in the middle phase of India's innings.

Against Afghanistan, MS Dhoni had walked in during the 27th over, and then struggled to find momentum as his innings of 28 off 52 balls did not find any momentum as the Afghan spinners dominated him. He tried to break the shackles by stepping down the pitch and going after Rashid Khan, but was stumped.

The comments make a lot of sense, not for Dhoni loyalists who have lashed out at Sachin for what they believe is just commenting for the sake of it. They also started comparing the stats to add substance to their arguments.

Here are a bunch of reactions: