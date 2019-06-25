England's resurgence in white ball cricket is due to the fact that they identified specialists, players who had the ability to attack from the word go and not panic when the situation got dicey. Jos Buttler, the wicket-keeper batsman in the squad, is perhaps their most destructive bet and in many ways, defines the new approach adopted by the England team.

Ahead of the much-anticipated England vs Australia clash, Justin Langer, head coach of Australia heaped praise on Buttler and said that his consistency and aggressive approach has the ability to change the texture of any match.

"Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket," said Langer.

'Buttler is an incredible finisher'

"I hope he gets a duck in this (Tuesday's) game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher," the Australian coach added on the eve of their World Cup match against England.

In 137 matches, Buttler has scored 3728 runs at an average of 41.42 and a strike-rate of 120.25. In the recent past, he has walked out at number 5 and has bulldozed his way to change the complexion of matches. There is a belief in England that no match is over until Buttler is dismissed and his impact on almost every game is very substantial.

He will be the key element for England when they take on Australia, especially after the shock defeat they suffered at the hands of Sri Lanka. Tipped as one of the favourites, the hosts need to get on a roll as, after the clash against Australia, they are slated to take on India and New Zealand.

"We batted poorly. I think we lacked energy. That doesn't mean trying to hit fours and sixes, it means showing the intensity and trying to put pressure on the bowlers," Buttler said after the loss against Sri Lanka.

The wicket-keeper batsman also said that England need to stick to the plan and approach which has given them success in the recent past and back their skills in the upcoming games.

"We have played a certain way for a long period of time now. That way has brought us success but we went away from it this time," Buttler further added.