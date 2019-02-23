Priya Prakash Varrier, the young starlet from Mollywood who became an overnight sensation all over India following her iconic wink is now enjoying the box-office success of her new movie 'Oru Adaar Love'. The movie which was made with a minimal budget has already emerged as a safe bet for the producer and director Omar Lulu deserves special applause for his impeccable marketing strategies.

Even though the film is enjoying a decent run at the box-office, something is not going right for Priya Prakash Varrier as she is being attacked continuously on social media platforms. Recently, Priya Prakash shared an adorable picture of hers on her Instagram and Facebook page, and surprisingly, social media users are trolling the actress for unknown reasons.

In the picture, Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen wearing a reddish purple attire. She looks smoking hot in this image, and she was seen flaunting her curly hair and forearm tattoo in the most adorable manner.

Interestingly, most of the people who started trolling Priya Prakash Varrier after posting this picture are from Kerala. It should be noted that Priya Prakash is now not a publicly accepted figure in the state and most of the people argue that the actress is trying to portray herself as the finest performer in the industry. Some users even went a step ahead and claimed that Priya Prakash Varrier is just a piece of white paint.

A few days back, Noorin Sherif, co-star of Priya Prakash Varrier in 'Oru Adaar Love' alleged that the entire storyline of the movie was changed after the iconic wink went viral. Noorin revealed that she was actually roped in as the lead heroine in the movie, but the viral wink compelled the makers to make Priya the lady lead.

The comments made by Noorin soon went viral, and audiences started claiming that Priya is nowhere near Noorin in terms of talent. They also alleged that Priya Prakash Varrier is an overrated actress, and is not deserving the star status which she is enjoying now.