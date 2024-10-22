The official countdown for the much-awaited Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding has kicked off. On Monday, Sobhita took to her social media account to share pictures from her first pre-wedding festivities, which is called 'Pasupu danchatam'.

This ritual is usually performed in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as a mark of the beginning of wedding festivities. The 'Made In Heaven' star captioned the series of pictures on Instagram as "And so it begins," hinting at the fact that she is extremely excited to be tying the knot soon.

Sobhita loves to ace a good saree look and this time too it was not any different. But what struck the fans' attention was the thought that went behind her look. The actress chose to wear a saree, which was gifted to her by her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Lakshmi Daggubati. This is clearly reflective of the fact that both Sobhita and Lakshmi share a lovely bond.

This Kanjeevaram silk saree that Sobhita is seen wearing suited her perfectly well. Draped in this six yards of sheer elegance, she looked absolutely ethereal. The pink, green and beige combination was subtle but at the same time extremely striking with those golden broad borders. Sobhita paired the saree with a simple beige blouse with golden borders that went in contrast with her colourful saree.

She accessorised her look with a pair of stunning golden jhumkas, a chunky broad golden chain and another gold neckpiece. All the pieces of jewellery that she opted for were rooted in tradition and were a statement in themselves. She also wore green glass bangles along with sleek gold bangles.

Sobhita has never been a fan of loud makeup and for her pre-wedding festivities too, she chose to go for a dewy minimal base, structured eyebrows, nude brown lip shade and mascara-laden, kohled eyes. The hair-do was simple but the gajra added a dose of drama and the look was completed with a bindi on her forehead.