Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged to Naga Chaitanya on August 8, 2024. The couple will be tying the knot. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad. The news was first shared by Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna.

He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God blesses! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

After which, Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged to Naga Chaitanya and dropped candid pictures from their engagement ceremony.

They captioned the post, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on Instagram and they wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her engagement ring in new pic

Days after her engagement to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and shared an Instagram carasoul of photos from a recent event. Sobhita looked stunning in a stylish saree for the event. She opted to wear her engagement ring.

The photo was loved by Sobhita's husband-to-be Naga Chaitanya. The actor liked the post to show his love.

Shibani Akhtar also praised her. "Stunner ❤️," she wrote.

A section of fans were smitten by Sobhita's beauty.

"The black pencil heels..the jewellery..the ring..WOWWWW," a fan wrote.

While some compared Sobhita to Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha and said that Sobhita is much better.

A user wrote, "Actress from Made in Heaven. Breaks the matches made in heaven."

Another user said, "Much better than sympathy queen."

The third one said, "Much better than overrated Samantha and Tammanh."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.