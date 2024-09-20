Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala surprised everyone with the news of their engagement. Right when their fans were hoping for their relationship to be a solid one, the couple announced their official engagement leaving their fans delighted. It was Nagarjuna who broke the happy news along with pictures of the couple.

Sobhita to let go of bold roles?

And, a few months after the engagement, we hear that the Akkineni family has asked Sobhita to be mindful of the future work she does after coming into their family. It is no secret that Sobhita is a phenomenal actress. The diva is known for her off-beat and bold roles. From photoshoots, OTT series to movies; Dhulipala doesn't shy away from baring it all if the role demands.

The sudden engagement

However, as per a report in M9 News, the Akkineni family wants Sobhita to be careful of the choices and roles she takes on in the future. In an interview with Times Now, Nagarjuna revealed the reason behind their sudden engagement. "Like I told you, we chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let's do it," he said.

Nagarjuna also said that while Naga Chaitanya got to know Sobhita for the last two years, he had known her for the last six years. "In fact, you will be surprised to know that I know her from long before Chay. Yes! Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then on, we have had many discussions on cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is a very well-informed girl," he added.