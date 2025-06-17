Sobhita Dhulipala is making our timeline vibrant and brighter by sharing her 'mid-June' photo dump. Sobhita's photo dump included a lot of food, travel, and some unseen pictures from the wedding ceremony of Akhil Akkineni. The actress' brother-in-law, Akhil Akkineni, got married to Zainab Ravdjee earlier this month.

Sobhita soaking in wedding fever

And going by the pictures, Sobhita executed the duties of the elder bahu (daughter-in-law) of the Akkineni family. While one picture showed Sobhita looking ethereal in a red saree, the 'Made in Heaven' star was seen hugging her father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni in another picture.

Another picture of hers from the wedding showed her soaking herself in the wedding revelry. 'The Night Manager' actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a rust-colored sharara for one of the wedding festivities.

Welcoming Zainab into the family, Sobhita wrote, "Welcome to the family dear Z. Congratulations to the newlyweds." She also shared a beautiful picture with all the family members. Akhil Akkineni and his ladylove Zainav Ravdjee, got married in an intimate ceremony on June 6 (Friday). The wedding rituals performed with Telugu customs was organised at the iconic Annapurna Studios, which is owned by the Akkineni family.

Nagarjuna congratulates newlyweds

Nagarjuna took to social media to congratulate and introduce the newlyweds. "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude. @AkhilAkkineni8," he had written.