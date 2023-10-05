In a conversation, Sobhita Dhulipala, the talented actress known for her roles in Made In Heaven and Raman Raghav 2.0, opened up about her experiences in the film industry and the evolving definition of beauty standards. She sheds light on the pervasive "colonial hangover" in the Indian film industry and how it influenced her journey.

Breaking free from conventional beauty

Sobhita Dhulipala began her career auditioning for advertisements, a world where conventional beauty often held sway. Reflecting on her early days, she remarked, "The concept of beauty that existed there was a bit narrow-minded." At that young age, she didn't question these standards but instead sought ways to conform to them.

A ray of hope in 'Made In Heaven'

However, Sobhita considers herself fortunate to have landed roles that challenge these norms. Her portrayal of Tara, a middle-class woman in the web series 'Made In Heaven,' broke away from traditional beauty expectations. She praised director Zoya Akhtar for her bold decision to cast someone who defied conventional standards of beauty.

Defining "Standard Beauty"

When asked to define "conventional beauty," Sobhita candidly admitted her uncertainty. "I don't even know what constitutes conventional beauty," she said. She highlighted the persistent influence of a colonial ideal of beauty in India, acknowledging that she couldn't determine how many people still adhered to it. She cited iconic Indian actresses like Tabu, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Smita Patil, Zeenat Aman, and Parveen Babi as her inspirations. These women, she noted, possessed style, charisma, sexuality, attractiveness, and personality that transcended mere appearance.

Embracing authenticity

Sobhita has since found confidence in herself and prioritizes authenticity over conformity. She emphasized the need to celebrate people of color "now more than ever." Her journey has been a transformation from a young girl seeking acceptance to a confident artist breaking free from the confines of conventional beauty ideals.

Deepika Padukone's Influence

Recalling her early years, Sobhita mentioned how reassuring it was to witness the "south Indianness of Deepika Padukone's beauty in Om Shanti Om." Deepika's distinct features served as a reminder that beauty comes in diverse forms and can be celebrated.