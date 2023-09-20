Chay-Sam fans were on cloud nine when a Reddit user posted a wedding picture of the couple from Samantha's Instagram. The user claimed that Sam is slowly unarchiving her picture with her ex-husband Chaitanya. The news soon sparked patch-up rumours too.

While Chay and Sam were South India's most-loved couple, it looks like Sam never archived the image in the first place. Though the actress deleted all the images with Chaitanya post her split, it looks like she missed this one. The consistent comments from fans prove that the image was never deleted from her profile. Some users also claimed that this is acceptance of reality and Sam has finally moved on.

Interestingly, rumours of Naga Chaitanya getting ready for a second wedding are also doing the rounds. The actor is reportedly dating actress Shobita and is going strong. However, sources close to the couple denied the wedding reports. They also revealed that the couple will not come out in the open about their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in October 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021. They first met on the sets of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. They have also paired up in Autonagar Surya (2014), Manam (2014) and Majili (2019).

On work from, Samantha's Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda graced the theatres recently. Up next, she is rumoured to play a bisexual detective in Chennai Story and play the lead in the Indian version of The Citadel. She will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in the mythological drama The Immortal Ashwattama. While Chay is gearing up to start his pan-India project with director Chandoo Moodeti of Kartikeya 2 fame.