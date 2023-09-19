The posters of Vijay's Leo are going viral like wildfire and the expectations are sky-high. According to buzz, the film is likely to have a few high-octane action sequences specially curated for Thalapathy fans. Made with a budget of 250-300 Cr, it is reported that the film has already made a pre-release business of 400-500 Cr. Netflix has grabbed the streaming rights for a whopping 120 Cr, the highest ever for any Tamil film.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that Leo is heavily inspired by David Cronernberg's 2005 film A History of Violence, which indeed is an adaptation of the 1997 graphic novel of the same title by John Wagner and Vince Locke. The plot revolves around a small-time cafe owner who becomes a local hero after killing two burglars at his cafe. When his story makes a national headline, a gang leader comes looking for him revealing his past which is filled with blood and feud. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family.

Leo will also be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram. Suriya as Rolex is likely to have a phone conversation with Leo while Fahadh Faasil as Amar is reportedly making a brief appearance. There are reports that Kamal Haasan making a guest appearance in the film although we have no official confirmation yet.

Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. Leo is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023.