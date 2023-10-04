Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is one of the anticipated movies. The incredible pairing of the two top stars has piqued everyone's interests. Amid the buzz around the movie, a picture of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan sipping on some coffee from the sets of Fighter in Italy has taken over the internet.

Netizens bowled over by their chemistry

Social media has gone gaga over the couple and their chemistry. "Uff! They should have been real life couple," wrote one user. "Hottest pair," another user wrote. "Incredible" and "Megastars," were some more comments on the picture. Both, Deepika and Hrithik keep gushing about one another in interviews and on social media.

In an interview, Deepika had revealed that she always wanted to work with Hrithik but wanted a right script with a right director. She added that with Fighter, it was the right time for both of them to come together.

Deepika Padukone on working with Hrithik

"Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it's the... You know, sometimes it's not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it's the right time for us to come together."