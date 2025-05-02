Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made a joint appearance at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES), currently being held in Mumbai. On May 1, several celebrities graced the event, but it was the presence of Naga and Sobhita that captured media attention.

For the occasion, Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a black bandhgala, while Sobhita stunned in a shimmery dark henna-colored saree, accessorized with statement jewellery and a visible sindoor, adding to her elegant appearance.

Several photos and videos of the two have surfaced online. However, fans were quick to notice the lack of chemistry between them. The couple did not walk together or pose cheerfully for the cameras, and they appeared distant throughout the event.

Sobhita later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the two seated inside a car, but even that image lacked the intimacy and warmth expected from a couple rumoured to be in a relationship.

Adding fuel to speculation, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala may soon be embracing parenthood. These rumours began after several recent photos of Sobhita showed her covering her midriff and opting for loose-fitting, fully covered outfits. During the WAVES Summit, her choice of a heavy saree and her deliberate attempts to hide her belly added further to the pregnancy speculation.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita to Become Parents?

A few days ago, a media report, Ap7am.com, claimed that the couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, and an official announcement might be made soon. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding the authenticity of these claims. Neither the Akkineni family nor Sobhita has issued any official statement so far.

Meanwhile, Sobhita has remained somewhat distant from the film industry, though she continues to actively engage with fans through social media. Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announced their separation in a joint statement shared on social media in October 2021.